  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 4 12:49

    ‘Northern Germany as Hydrogen Hub’ – about 450 registrations in second Future Conference for industry, logistics and ports

    Jointly with partners, Port of Hamburg Marketing - HHM held the second Future Conference on Thursday, 29 October. Following the successful launch two years ago, due to the present situation this was a hybrid event, this time on the topic ‘Northern Germany as Hydrogen Hub’.
     
    In his virtual welcome address Dr. Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, stressed that hydrogen technology is a crucial factor for climate protection and of immense significance for our region’s economy: “In the North we possess the technological know-how, the science, the innovative companies, wind energy’s great potential, and the political will to build up a modern hydrogen infrastructure and business.”
     
    After an introduction – also virtual – leading into the topic, the participants in this gripping event witnessed live face-to-face discussions featuring high-calibre speakers. Monique Giese, a partner in KPMG, and Ingo Egloff, HHM’s Joint CEO, acted as hosts.
     
    Gripping themes and speakers
    The keynote themes for the event concentrated on the opportunities for exploiting hydrogen and an expansion of hydrogen generation for the energy transition. The questions occupying all speakers to an equal extent were: What opportunities and added value potential for Hamburg Metropolitan Region and Northern Germany can be derived from hydrogen technology? And which conditions need to be fulfilled in order to be able to unlock such potentials?

    The Future Conference tackled three groups of topics. In the first, Philip Hainbach, responsible for energy policy & government affairs at Enapter, Peter Lindlahr, CEO of hySOLUTIONS, Dr Stefan Rehm, Development Director at Hypion and Lars Zimmermann, Commercial Manager Hydrogen for Shell Deutschland Oil, discussed the topic of ‘hydrogen between hype and legitimate potential’. “It is no exaggeration to entertain great hopes of hydrogen,” asserted Dr Stefan Rehm. “But it must be sustainable hydrogen, and the political targets must be underpinned by firm, technically and economically practicable measures.” Philip Hainbach is convinced: “Germany has the opportunity of becoming established as the leading supplier of this technology.”
     
    The second topic – “Hydrogen in ports, logistics and industry” – was discussed by Tim Brandt, Managing Director of Wind2Gas Energy, Dirk Burmeister, CEO of Region Heide development agency, Karsten Schönewald, CEO of Flotte Hamburg, and Detlev Wösten, Chief Innovation Officer and General Manager of H&R ChemPharm. Karsten Schönewald explained that Flotte Hamburg is pursuing a unique model in the operation of public-sector shipping, having been tasked by the Hamburg parliament with establishing a ‘green fleet’. “Having already closely addressed the reduction of atmospheric pollutants, we are now increasingly focussing on avoidance of CO2 emissions,” declared Schönewald. “The way there is via hydrogen technology.” Dirk Burmeister’s view is that still more intensive and coordinated cooperation between Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg is required: “Alone, neither of the two regions offer the added value for hydrogen technology that they can provide together, with hydrogen production in Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg’s consumers for it. In addition, it is absolutely essential that we become active in Brussels.”
     
    Innovative, modern and dynamic – North German hydrogen strategy
    With the third topic, ‘A dialogue on economic policy’, Schleswig-Holstein’s Minister of Economics, Dr. Bernd Buchholz, and his Hamburg colleague Michael Westhagemann rounded off the economic aspect of the discussions. In a video message, Buchholz emphasized the existing strong cooperation between Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein: Almost precisely a year ago, the ministries of economics and transport of North Germany’s coastal states had hatched North Germany’s strategy on hydrogen, ‘to ensure that Northern Germany actually exploits the obvious opportunity.’ The goal is to push on with technological developments in this area, said Buchholz, who mentioned many practical examples of projects. North German ports would be playing an essential part in hydrogen imports.
     
    Similarly, Michael Westhagemann, Hamburg’s  Senator for Economics, underlined the importance of the North German strategy on hydrogen, especially advocating cross-border cooperation with neighbouring countries too. He also demanded that “We become swifter in regulatory action, and the reduction in the Renewable Energies Act levy is not of itself sufficient here.”
     
    Background
    The event was sponsored by KPMG, IFB Hamburg, UMCO, Hamburg Invest, IVH Hamburg, HPA - Hamburg Port Authority, egeb – Stade development corporation, Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, Brunsbüttel municipality, and Port of Hamburg Marketing – HHM, which acted as the coordinator.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 4

15:37 PLA's new team has an upriver maintenance mission
15:18 Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd top-ranked port company in global sustainability assessment
14:38 Port of Rotterdam Authority performing trial with water injection dredging
13:44 HAROPA ports remain fully operational
13:15 Port of Virginia names Stephen Edwards as CEO, Executive Director
12:49 ‘Northern Germany as Hydrogen Hub’ – about 450 registrations in second Future Conference for industry, logistics and ports
11:58 BMT appoints new Managing Director of BMT Asia
10:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 04

2020 November 3

18:27 ABB Azipod® icebreaking propulsion to power a fleet of newbuild LNG carriers
17:56 Petredec signs contract for up to six 93k cbm dual fuel LPG propulsion VLGCs
17:50 Aker Arctic to design next generation Swedish and Finnish Icebreakers
17:15 Port of Antwerp replaces the existing system of PIN codes for the release of containers
16:46 Bunker prices go down in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:05 Port of Rotterdam Authority performs trial with water injection dredging
15:58 Bunker prices decrease in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:35 Royal Arctic Line saves fuel with intelligent IoT technology
15:04 Damen signs with Aqualiner-Swets in nine vessel order
14:07 Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) crosses 96 million gross tonnage milestone
13:54 New Diamond Line VAX service makes maiden call at Vado Gateway
13:30 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg acquired new 63-tonne Vityaz crane
13:02 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 10M’2020 climbed by 1.7% Y-o-Y
12:03 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for October 2020
11:25 AMSA response to damaged ship to avoid environmental impacts
11:11 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 10M’20 fell by 5% YoY
10:36 The Port of Rotterdam Authority supports the fight against plastic pellet pollution
10:22 9M’2020 throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port grew by 6% Y-o-Y
09:58 1.28 million tonnes of transit cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in 10M’2020
09:35 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 03
09:25 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of November 2
08:00 Stena Line to increase freight capacity on Baltic Sea route between Travemünde – Liepaja by 40 % in 2021

2020 November 2

18:47 Wan Hai Lines to enhance China to Vietnam services coverage
18:17 IUMI releases 2020 analysis of the global marine insurance market
18:01 Oboronlogistics’ Pizhma is ready to perform new tasks
17:40 FESCO arranged first intermodal transportation of barley from Omsk to China
17:22 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Liquefied Gas Carrier Structures
17:04 New DNV GL rules drive smart ship operation and management
16:42 Throughput of port Azov in 10M’2020 fell by 7% YoY
16:28 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 12,470 pmt
16:03 Wärtsilä’s future fuel capability efforts voted as a Top 10 innovation for 2020
15:34 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew by 4% in 10M’20
15:03 Cargill expands biodiesel production in North Sea Port with ground-breaking project
14:32 USCG concludes Operation Arctic Shield 2020
14:21 Finland and Sweden sign procurement contract for the design of the next generation icebreakers on 3rd November
14:05 Competition in procurements of FSUE “Rosmorport” is about 1.5 times above average Russian level
13:30 Norwegian Prime Minister opens the world’s largest test facility for CO2 transport
13:01 Fincantieri delivers “Silver Moon” in Ancona
12:44 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2020 fell by 44% YoY
12:22 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3.2% in 10M’ 2020
12:01 Equinor sets ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050
11:39 NOVATEK changes composition of the Management Board
11:18 Austal Australia delivers 8th Guardian class Patrol Boat
11:13 Russia’s ad hoc bodies to submit strategy for development of transport infrastructure in Arctic Zone of RF to Gov't by 31 May 2021
10:50 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 02
10:42 Oil prices decrease amid new quarantine measures
10:24 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Africa and to the Mediterranean
09:31 KN increases its profitability
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of October 30

2020 November 1

16:03 DNV GL provides technology qualification services for aerodyn’s new floating offshore wind design
14:39 MAN 16V175D propulsion packages for Israel Shipyards