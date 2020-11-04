  The version for the print

  2020 November 4

    BMT appoints new Managing Director of BMT Asia

    BMT, a leading international design, engineering and risk management consultancy, today announced Suba Sivandran as Managing Director of BMT Asia. With more than a decade of consulting experience throughout Europe and the APAC region, Suba’s appointment comes at a pivotal time of accelerated growth in Asia, where BMT has already established a 25-year legacy of helping customers, governments and industrial partners meet their global business needs through best-in-class technology products, solutions and services.

    BMT Asia is trusted by enterprises and partners expanding their Asia Pacific business to pair the convenience and flexibility of their operating domains with the reliability of BMT’s solutions. The organisation's services leverage the full consultancy spectrum and network of innovation, and include Defence, Specialised Ship Design, Offshore Renewable Energy and Coastal Infrastructure including specialist services work for Offshore, Marine and Coastal Structures, both Fixed and Floating, Marine Navigational Safety and Risk Assessments, Investment and Advisory Support Services and Data & Digital Products for Maritime and more.

    "As Asia continues to grow as a hub of innovation, global companies need a consulting partner that understands both their business' goals and industry best practices, as well as the nuances of the market," said Guy Tomlinson, Global Programmes Director of BMT.
    "In addition to his vast experience, Suba is notoriously relentless in his commitment to providing customers the best possible solutions and support, and we couldn't be more excited to have him lead BMT in Asia through its next era of growth." Guy concluded.

    Suba has extensive experience as a Principal Risk Management Consultant in several industry sectors, including oil & gas, energy, built environment and major infrastructure. His successful consultancy track record can be defined by major safety and environmental hazards’ work where he supported an array of regional stakeholders including operators, design engineering and regulatory clients to deliver successful project outcomes.

    After achieving several milestones in various Service Delivery Leader roles, he not only helped uncover solutions to some of our customer’s most pressing challenges, he also provided the vital business innovation support needed to drive growth of BMT’s businesses in Asia Pacific, including Australia.

    Suba is qualified with a double degree from the University of Western Australia with Bachelors of Engineering and Science, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, Theoretical Physics and Applied Mathematics. He holds an MBA in Strategy from HEC Paris.

