2020 November 3 17:56

Petredec signs contract for up to six 93k cbm dual fuel LPG propulsion VLGCs

Petredec Holdings (Eastern) PTE Ltd has signed a contract for the construction of up to six 93,000 cbm LPG carriers with dual fuel LPG propulsion at Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co. Ltd. The initial firm three vessels will deliver in January, March and May 2023 and the optional vessels within Q2 and Q3 2023, the company said in its release.

With a fleet of 21 VLGC’s on the water, Petredec is already the 2nd largest Owner of VLGC’s in the world. This includes four scrubber fitted “R” Class 84,000 cbm’s that delivered from Jiangnan Shipyard earlier this year, giving their fleet an average age of 3.5 years, which is the lowest of their peers.

Jiangnan have designed this brand new ‘Panda Class 93k cbm’ with patented ‘Brilliance Technology’ to improve hull efficiency and lower consumption, in conjunction with Class DNV-GL.

Petredec’s close relationship with Jiangnan dates back to 2007, during which they have ordered a total of 19 LPG/ethylene vessels, including this latest order, making them Jiangnan’s number one builder of LPG and ethylene vessels.

The vessels will also be fitted with a shaft generator to utilise LPG to provide the auxiliary power at sea, further enhancing their green credentials.