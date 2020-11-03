-
2020 November 3 16:46
Bunker prices go down in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices continue decreasing
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $230 pmt (-$13).
Average price of MGO - $310 pmt (-$15).
Average price of ULSFO - $305 pmt (-$10).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $285 pmt (-$10).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $247
- MGO - $315
- ULSFO 0,1% - $295
- VLSFO 0,5% - $285
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
