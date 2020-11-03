2020 November 3 16:46

Bunker prices go down in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices continue decreasing

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $230 pmt (-$13).

Average price of MGO - $310 pmt (-$15).

Average price of ULSFO - $305 pmt (-$10).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $285 pmt (-$10).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $247

- MGO - $315

- ULSFO 0,1% - $295

- VLSFO 0,5% - $285



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.