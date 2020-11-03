2020 November 3 13:54

New Diamond Line VAX service makes maiden call at Vado Gateway

The MV ATLANTIC SOUTH, a feeder ship 140 meters long and with a capacity of 700 TEU, berthed on October 26, 2020 at the quay of the new deep sea terminal in Vado Ligure, APM Terminals said in its release.



Diamond Line, a company of the Cosco Shipping Group that manages all intra-European connections, launched a new shuttle service between the port of Vado and that of Piraeus, the hub of Cosco Shipping and Diamond Line in the Mediterranean. Among the priorities of this connection is the transit-time speed between the two container terminals, connecting Vado Gateway with the main lines to and from the Far and Middle East, India, Oceania and the Eastern Mediterranean.



In this specific case, the shuttle service connects two ports in which Cosco Shipping Group has important shareholdings and, therefore, the attention towards this connection will be even more significant.



As for the other active services, even the truckers who go to Vado Gateway for the loading and unloading of Cosco containers can speed up the entry times to the terminal and benefit from greater flexibility and autonomy in managing their appointments thanks to the free app for mobile "APMT TERMPoint Appointments".



Through the application, truckers can view and change the time of their appointments, check the assigned tasks, enter all the information on the container required before arrival and, for those who use multiple vehicles, change directly within the application the license plate number, displaying in real time the appointments corresponding to each vehicle used.



A further advantage related to the use of the app is the reduction of interaction between people at the access gate, a feature of particular relevance in this phase of health emergency.



About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 74 terminals are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 40 million TEUs per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.