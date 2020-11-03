2020 November 3 13:30

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg acquired new 63-tonne Vityaz crane

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC says it took delivery of the new Vityaz portal crane's components – the counterweight for the lower part of the gantry pillar, the arm and the dead guy. Other components will be delivered within a month.

Once available, the components are assembled by the technical personnel. The crane of 63 tonnes in capacity is to be assembled and tested before the year end. The Vityaz will be put into operation in the beginning of 2021.

It is the fourth new crane to join the port’s fleet of equipment over a two-year period. Previously, SP SPb acquired two 40-tonne Viryaz cranes and a Liebherr mobile crane with maximum capacity of 84 tonnes.