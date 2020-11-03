2020 November 3 13:02

Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 10M’2020 climbed by 1.7% Y-o-Y

In October, the port increased its handling by 21%

In January-October 2020, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 5,340,755 tonnes of cargo, which is 1.7 % more as compared with the same period of the previous year, the stevedore’s press center says.



In October, the company handled 606,910 tonnes of export coal having shown an increase by 215%, year-on-year (vs 501,454 tonnes).

In 2019, the port handled 6,301,597 tonnes of cargo, down 20.2%, year-on-year.

Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres.