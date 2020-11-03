2020 November 3 11:11

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 10M’20 fell by 5% YoY

In January-October, the company handled 479 vessels

CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 49.39 million tonnes of crude oil in January-October 2020, up 5%, year-on-year, says the company’s statistics.



In October 020, the terminal shipped 4 802 760 gross tons (37 986 700 barrels) of crude oil. MT shipped 47 tankers in October 2020. The total number of tankers handled in the first nine months of the year in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka has reached 479.

Out of the 4 802 760 tons of crude oil shipped in October 2020, 2 105 801 tons was from Tengiz field, 914 551 tons from Karachaganak field, 1 113 780 tons from Kashagan field, and 9 904 tons from other Kazakhstani producers.

In October, the Kazakhstani producers shipped in total 4 144 036 tons of crude oil with another 658 724 tons of the shipped crude oil came from Russia. The September shipment schedule was completed in full.

From 2001 through October 31, 2020, 695 231 046 net tons of crude oil were delivered to the world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline system. That included 695 231 046 tons of crude oil came from Kazakhstan and 88 918 863 tons produced in Russia. The total number of tankers handled over that period has amounted to 6 554.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects in energy sector with participation of foreign capital in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz–Novorossiysk Pipeline is 1,511 km; it transports over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24% and CPC Company – 7%) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by KazMunayGaz – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%) – 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.