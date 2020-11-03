  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 3 10:36

    The Port of Rotterdam Authority supports the fight against plastic pellet pollution

    During a digital meeting with PlasticsEurope Netherlands, the plastics manufacturing industry association, Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, signed the Operation Clean Sweep® Pledge, the company said in its release.

    The Port of Rotterdam has to deal with pollution from plastic pellets scattered along banks and in the water. These plastic pellets are produced by various companies for use as a raw material for the production of all kinds of plastic products. The unintentional loss of the pellets during the production process and transport is currently being addressed by many companies.

    The ultimate goal is to stop the loss of pellets into the environment. In this quest to achieve 'zero pellet loss', the Port of Rotterdam Authority is collaborating with PlasticsEurope and other parties. For example the Port Authority, PlasticsEurope and Ducor Petrochemicals recently organised a digital round table conference on the issue. A large number of companies, governments and non-governmental organisations took part in this conference. One of the results of the conference is that cooperation throughout the chain is necessary to achieve the goal of zero pellet loss and that there is certainly a willingness to do so. A campaign for the clean-up of plastic pellets and plastic litter also took place in the Port of London this summer, which the Port of Rotterdam Authority carried out in collaboration with the companies Ducor and HEBO.

    Due to the extra attention for plastic pellet pollution, various parties are currently monitoring a possible rise in new pellets on land or in the water. In addition, efforts are made to take measures to prevent pellet loss.

    The Port of Rotterdam Authority and PlasticsEurope are calling on companies that are not yet participating in Operation Clean Sweep® to join. New participants can use the knowledge and experience already acquired, so that they can quickly implement preventive measures to prevent pellet loss.

