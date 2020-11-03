2020 November 3 10:22

9M’2020 throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port grew by 6% Y-o-Y

Coal exports fell due to the current market situation

In January-September 2020, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC handled 907,000 tonnes of cargo, which is a 6-pct increase, year-on-year, the company says in a press release.

The growth was mainly driven by the increase in handling of general cargo - up 52%, year-on-year, to 210,000 tonnes. Metal handling surged 2.6 times to 176,000 tonnes, handling of cargo in boxes grew by 26% to 10,000 tonnes, while handling of big-bags fell by 63% to 23,500 tonnes. The company attributes the decrease to reduction of imports.

Handling of dry bulk and loose cargo totaled 646,000 tonnes (+4%), grain - 274,000 tonnes (+33%), ore – 18,000 tonnes (-61%), coal - 299,500 tonnes (-11%), coke – 55,000 tonnes (+58%).



Handling of liquid bulk cargo dropped by 47% to 49,000 tonnes due to seasonal redirection of this cargo to river ports.



Container throughput of TagSCP totaled 900 TEUs (1,900 tonnes), down 14% due to reduction of import flows.

In January-September 2020, TagSCP handled 786,500 tonnes of export cargo and 12,400 tonnes of import cargo. Coastal trade cargo handling totaled 108,000 tonnes. Exports and coastal trade cargo accounted for 87% and 12% of the company’s total throughput.

In the reporting period, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port handled 9,852 railcars and 216 vessels.

Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC (TagSCP, a company of UCL Port, stevedoring division of the international transportation group UCL Holding) is a key stevedoring company operating at the port of Taganrog. The company operates at the port’s Berths No 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8. In 2019, TSCP handled 1.16 million tonnes of cargo.



