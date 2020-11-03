2020 November 3 09:58

1.28 million tonnes of transit cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in 10M’2020

Transit cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) totaled 1.28 million tonnes, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) posted on its official Instagram profile with reference to the Northern Sea Route Administration.

According to the statement, it is a new record in the history of transit cargo transportation by the Northern Sea Route. The previous one was registered in 2012 – 1.2 million tonnes.

A voyage is considered to be a transit if a ship passes from the western border of the Northern Sea Route to its eastern border or the opposite direction without any cargo operations in the NSR ports or points.



Transit cargo transportation along the Northern Sea Route totaled about 400,000 tonnes.



Cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route can exceed 31 million tonnes in 2020, Director General of ROSATOM Aleksey Likhachev said at the ceremony for the delivery of the lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, to FSUE Atomflot.

When speaking at the 10th Transport Safety Forum in Saint-Petersburg, Sergey Strelnikov, head of Navigation Safety Department of FSUE Atomflot (a company of Rosatom), said that year-round assistance of vessels on eastward lanes of the Northern Sea Route would be possible on a regular basis from 2023.



As Igor Tonkovidov, President & CEO of SCF Group, earlier told PortNews, “the company expects that in the future, the use of next-generation Project 22220 nuclear icebreakers will further improve the efficiency of ice escorts and reduce the NSR transit times. These icebreakers, currently under construction, surpass Yamal in terms of power capacity and hull breadth”.



