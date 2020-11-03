  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 3 08:00

    Stena Line to increase freight capacity on Baltic Sea route between Travemünde – Liepaja by 40 % in 2021

    Ferry company Stena Line has announced a further expansion of their operations across the Baltic Sea region. Next year the current vessels on the Travemünde-Liepaja route will be replaced with two modern RoPax vessels, which will add a further 40 per cent freight capacity to the route, shorten the crossing time and offer a fixed timetable with 12 weekly departures. The new vessels will also offer improved onboard facilities, the company said in its release.

    Stena line is one of the world’s leading ferry companies with 18 ferry routes in Europe. Three of them are operating across the Baltic Sea region. On October 15 Stena Line announced the strengthening of their position across the region with the deployment of two new modern RoPax vessels on the route between Nynäshamn in Sweden and Ventspils in Latvia during 2021. The new modern and lengthened vessels will add 30 per cent more lane metres of freight capacity and a brand new modern onboard experience to the route.

    Stena Line now announce a further expansion of their Baltic Sea operation during 2021 with the deployment of two modern RoPax vessels on the route between Travemünde in Germany and Liepaja in Latvia. The route, acquired by Stena Line in 2012, is today an important part of the European logistics network, connecting the Baltics, Russia and CIS countries with Germany and the rest of Europe.

    The route between Travemünde and Liepaja is currently operated by the two sister vessels Stena Gothica and Urd. During the spring of 2021 they will be replaced by two modern RoPax vessels, currently not mentioned by name by Stena Line. The new vessels will increase the lane metre freight capacity on the route by 40 % and shorten the crossing time from 27 to 20 hours. This will enable a reliable transport service with a fixed timetable of 12 weekly departures on the route, six in each direction.

    The new vessels will also offer improved onboard facilities and increase the number of cabins, making the route an attractive choice for transport and travel between the Baltic countries and Germany.

    Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 36 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe operating 28,000 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations.

    The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 4,300 employees and an annual turnover of 14 billion SEK.

    About Stena Line

    Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 36 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line is part of the Stena AB Group, which has about 16 000 employees and an annual turnover of around 37 billion SEK.

Другие новости по темам: Stena Line  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 3

08:00 Stena Line to increase freight capacity on Baltic Sea route between Travemünde – Liepaja by 40 % in 2021

2020 November 2

18:47 Wan Hai Lines to enhance China to Vietnam services coverage
18:17 IUMI releases 2020 analysis of the global marine insurance market
18:01 Oboronlogistics’ Pizhma is ready to perform new tasks
17:40 FESCO arranged first intermodal transportation of barley from Omsk to China
17:22 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Liquefied Gas Carrier Structures
17:04 New DNV GL rules drive smart ship operation and management
16:42 Throughput of port Azov in 10M’2020 fell by 7% YoY
16:28 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 12,470 pmt
16:03 Wärtsilä’s future fuel capability efforts voted as a Top 10 innovation for 2020
15:34 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew by 4% in 10M’20
15:03 Cargill expands biodiesel production in North Sea Port with ground-breaking project
14:32 USCG concludes Operation Arctic Shield 2020
14:21 Finland and Sweden sign procurement contract for the design of the next generation icebreakers on 3rd November
14:05 Competition in procurements of FSUE “Rosmorport” is about 1.5 times above average Russian level
13:30 Norwegian Prime Minister opens the world’s largest test facility for CO2 transport
13:01 Fincantieri delivers “Silver Moon” in Ancona
12:44 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2020 fell by 44% YoY
12:22 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3.2% in 10M’ 2020
12:01 Equinor sets ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050
11:39 NOVATEK changes composition of the Management Board
11:18 Austal Australia delivers 8th Guardian class Patrol Boat
11:13 Russia’s ad hoc bodies to submit strategy for development of transport infrastructure in Arctic Zone of RF to Gov't by 31 May 2021
10:50 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 02
10:42 Oil prices decrease amid new quarantine measures
10:24 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Africa and to the Mediterranean
09:31 KN increases its profitability
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of October 30

2020 November 1

16:03 DNV GL provides technology qualification services for aerodyn’s new floating offshore wind design
14:39 MAN 16V175D propulsion packages for Israel Shipyards
13:14 The Easymax 2 launched successfully at Niestern Sander shipyard
12:34 Nation’s sole heavy icebreaker to deploy to the Arctic this winter
11:43 Kongsberg's vessel insight gains DNV GL acceptance
10:53 BT and Belfast Harbour partner to build the UK and Ireland's first 5G private network for ports

2020 October 31

15:32 Beach cleanup operation extends from upper Delaware Bay to Ocean City
14:46 Next phase of berth reconstruction at JAXPORT’s Blount Island terminal set to be complete in December 2020
13:21 Dunkerque-Port steps up its short sea shipping network with the launch of a Dunkerque - Republic of Ireland link
12:37 AIDA Cruises pauses operation in November
11:09 24 roles available in the largest biomass terminal in the world

2020 October 30

18:02 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:38 Expert considers methanol to be more environmentally friendly marine fuel than LNG
17:06 Port of Melbourne releases its 2020 Sustainability Report
16:56 BC Ferries' third battery electric hybrid vessel launches at Damen Shipyard
16:45 Rosmorport took part in the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference
15:21 General Prosecutor's Office confirmed Vostochny Port’s compliance with Presidential instructions on transition to closed coal handling
14:19 Fuelling the industry: Low-emission development strategies at the 7th International LNG Congress
14:03 VARD to build a second advanced stern trawler for Luntos
13:36 Amursky Shipyard launches Ro-Ro ferry and ice-class rescue ship
13:13 Shuttle service to COSCO’s European hub from Vado Gateway commences
13:10 BlueWater Reporting issues intra-Asia container shipping report
12:37 DNV GL hits remote survey hat trick with 20K surveys, 2-year anniversary and new Operational Centre
11:49 Ivan Radchenko appointed as General Manager at Moby Dik Terminal
11:14 Tuapse Sea Commercial Port increased its throughput by 10% in 9M’2020
10:38 IAA PortNews thanks partners and sponsors of 4th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
10:17 The CMA CGM Champs Elysees joins the fleet
10:05 Arctic LNG 2 ice-class tanker fleet formation completed
09:43 Bunker Market this morning, Oct 30
09:40 Bunker prices go down in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:23 Oil prices are recovering
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of October 29