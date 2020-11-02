2020 November 2 17:40

FESCO arranged first intermodal transportation of barley from Omsk to China

FESCO Transportation Group says it completed the first intermodal transportation of containers with barley from Omsk to China through Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, part of FESCO Group).

The scheme included transportation of 64 twenty-foot containers with liner bags (special bags in which the cargo was placed) by FESCO train from Karbyshevo-1 station to Vladivostok. Then the cargo was processed at CPV and shipped by regular sea container lines to Tianjin and Xiamen (China). Transit time did not exceed 30 days.

Within the first shipment, FESCO experts also provided a full range of related works, such as customs clearance and provision of the entire package of documents required for export.

FESCO began developing the transportation of grain in containers in the summer of 2018 by staring a delivery service from Siberia to the regions of the Far East by its own regular trains and sea lines to Kamchatka and Magadan Region. The first export shipment of grain from the Krasnoyarsk Territory to China was arranged the same year. As the results of nine months of 2020, the share of FESCO in export shipments of grain cargo amounted to almost 30%.