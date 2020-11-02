  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 2 17:22

    ClassNK releases Guidelines for Liquefied Gas Carrier Structures

    Leading Classification Society ClassNK has released its Guidelines for Liquefied Gas Carrier Structures – Membrane System. The Guidelines specify the technical requirements for evaluating structural strength using finite element analysis when designing membrane-type liquefied gas carriers, ClassNK said in its release. 

    As with the Society’s other guidelines for structural strength evaluation, they are based on ClassNK’s long years expertise including evaluation technology for the wave load acting on the hull, and outline the requirements to be considered for the structural strength of membrane-type liquefied gas carriers along with related rules to support rational and efficient designs. 

    The Guidelines are composed of the Guidelines for Direct Strength Analysis which specify the requirements for evaluating the yield and buckling strength of the net scantlings of the primary structural members by direct strength calculation, and the Guidelines for Fatigue Strength Assessment which define the requirements for fatigue strength evaluation for stress-concentrated parts.

    The main components include design loads dominant for hull structure, strength analysis methods and corrosion deductions, design scenarios in which assessments are required by the IMO IGC Code, local strength requirements for inner hull structures, and strain control requirements for inner hull structures required by designers of membrane cargo containment systems. 

    A calculation function corresponding to the requirements of the guidelines will also be added to "PrimeShip-Hull" series, the Society’s hull structure design support software.

Другие новости по темам: ClassNK  


