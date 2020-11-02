2020 November 2 16:42

Throughput of port Azov in 10M’2020 fell by 7% YoY

Grain shipments grew by 20%

In January-October 2020, seaport of Azov handled 8.348 million tonnes of cargo, down 7%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport fell by 3%, year-on-year, to 6.901 million tonnes.

In the reporting period, short-sea traffic surged by 37% to 4.070 million tonnes with imports having increased by 17% to 412,000 tonnes. Exports fell by 36% to 2.419 million tonnes, transit – by 22% to 1.447 million tonnes.



In January-October 2020, handling of grain grew by 24% to 6.085 million tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 42% to 1.210million tonnes, handling of coal plunged 2.7 times to 556,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, the port of Azov registered 2,799 arrivals and 2,788 departures versus 2,945 arrivals and 2,960 departures in January-October 2019.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.