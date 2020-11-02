-
2020 November 2 16:28
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 12,470 pmt
M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 40
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between October 26 and October 30 rose by RUB 40 and totaled RUB 12,470 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 13,350 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 780 to RUB 12,150 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 56 to RUB 10,824 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 12,850 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price rose by RUB 710 to RUB 12,600 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District - the price grew by RUB 490 rubles to settle at RUB 20,010 pmt.
