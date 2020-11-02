Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 12,470 pmt

2020 November 2 16:28

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between October 26 and October 30 rose by RUB 40 and totaled RUB 12,470 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



