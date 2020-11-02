2020 November 2 15:34

Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew by 4% in 10M’20

In October, cargo traffic grew by 31%



The total cargo traffic within the borders of the Azov-Don basin of inland waterways as of November 1, 2020 was 9.175 million tonnes, which is a 4-pct increase from in the same period 2019, says Azov-Don Basin Administration.

In the reporting period, transportation of transit cargo grew by 5% to 8.057 million tonnes, internal turnover fell by 4% to 1.118 million tonnes.

In the reporting period vessel traffic in the Azov-Don basin reached 6.259 vessels and ATBs: 3,096 / 3,163 vessels proceeding downstream/upstream (2019 — 5,446: 2,627 / 2,819).

In October 2020, overall waterborne freight transport within the Azov-Don basin increased by 31% year-on-year to 1.663 million tonnes.

Main types of moved cargo: wheat (28.6%), fuel oil (13.4%) and sulphur (10.3%). Transit cargo was up 33%, to 1.453 million tonnes, intra-basin traffic – up 16% to 210,000 tonnes.



In October 2020, vessel traffic in the Azov-Don basin totaled 1,097 ships and ATBs including 574 / 523 proceeding downstream and upstream (October 2019 – 826: 385/441).

The volume of water released from the Tsimlyansk Reservoir between June 10 and October 22 totaled 230 cbm/s, between October 23 and November 1 – 200 cbm/s.



In October, actual depths of the stretch from the entrance to the 132nd Channel to the Konstantinovsky Hydroengineering Complex was 400 cm, from the Konstantinovsky to the Kochetovsky complex: 340/370 cm, from the Kochetovsky Complex to the 3121st km stretch of the Don River: 340-400 cm.

The Federal Azov-Don Basin Administration is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.‎