2020 November 2 17:04

New DNV GL rules drive smart ship operation and management

The maritime industry is undergoing a massive shift as vessels transform into sophisticated sensor hubs, generating data and connecting through satellites in an expanding interconnected web. To enable the uptake of these systems and unlock the associated efficiencies, DNV GL is launching a new chapter to its world leading rules for ship classification: Digital Features. The new chapter was launched with three new notations (D-INF, DDV, REW) on 28 October and will enter into force on January 1st 2021. In addition, a new Smart vessel notation (Smart) - a framework for assessing and visualising digital vessel features - was introduced, the company said in its release.

Vessels, their systems and components are now increasingly linked to the internet, making them accessible from anywhere and part of a network of online maritime assets. This is giving the industry access to real-time data, enabling increased automation, decision support, remote monitoring, and overall boosts to safety and performance. At the same time this data – collected in cloud storage and used as the basis for digital twins and other operational, design and construction simulations – is having a dramatic effect on the way the industry looks at information, while opening up new business models and risks.

The Digital Features chapter (Pt.6 Ch.11) is supported by two new DNV GL class guidelines and sets out the basic features of a smart vessel and how new digital solutions can be implemented to unlock new efficiencies and opportunities. The three initial notations to be offered are: Data collection infrastructure - “D-INF”; Data-driven verification - “DDV”; and Remote witnessing preparedness /network and connectivity - “REW”.

The class notation “D-INF” - Data collection infrastructure and vessel connectivity sets out the requirements for the complete data collection infrastructure, including an onboard data server, a data relay component and remote data server, as well as the connection to shore. This applies to onboard equipment delivered by both the yard and the owner when applied for class purposes.

Data-driven verification principles for remote surveys - “DDV”, sets the requirements for the gathering, treatment and delivery of collected data to ensure the quality of this data for use in a class assessment. This means that for the specified systems, the verified data can be used in the certification and classification of those systems in maritime and offshore vessels. The notation covers several different verification methods, including self-verifying systems and digital twins.

Remote witnessing preparedness on network and connectivity - “REW”, provides the requirements for systems and solutions used in remote witnessing. To enable remote interaction with technical experts the notation outlines the onboard arrangements for live streaming throughout the vessel. Two qualifiers indicate functionality for real time witnessing, remote test functions and sharing of system display information (HMI), with or without remote control of the system enabled.

Finally, “Smart vessel” (Pt.6 Ch.5 Sec.24) is a voluntary notation that provides a framework for assessing and visualising digital vessel features. The three qualifiers (OPM, OPH and EEN) demonstrate a vessel is utilising enhancements that improve operations, efficiency, and reduce environmental impacts.

