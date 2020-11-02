2020 November 2 12:44

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2020 fell by 44% YoY

The number of bunker operations fell from 3,156 to 2,886

In January-October 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 827,100 tonnes, down some 44%, year-on-year (vs 1,478,000 tonnes), Administration of Seaports of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic told IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 690,400 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 96,300 tonnes, lubes – 32,000 tonnes with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.