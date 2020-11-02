2020 November 2 12:22

Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3.2% in 10M’ 2020

The decrease was registered in the segments of coal and oil products, increase - in the segments of mineral fertilizers and grain

In January-October 2019, the network of Russian Railways loaded 1.031.9 billion tonnes of cargo, down 3.2%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 288.9 million tonnes of coal (-6.5%, year-on-year); 9.3 million tonnes of coke (+3.3%); 172.9 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (-9.8%); 99.9 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (+0.1%); 55 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-10.2%); 11.6 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-8.5%); 51.9 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+2.8%); 21.7 million tonnes of cement (-6.3%); 34.6 million tonnes of timber (-2.6%); 21.5 million tonnes of grain (+25.8%); 113.6 million tonnes of construction materials (+7%); 16.9 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (+2.7%); 20.2 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-6.6%); 28.2 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-4.9%).



From the beginning of the year, freight turnover fell by 3.2% to 2,100 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 2,660.2 billion ton-km (-3.5%).



In October, Russian Railways’ loading totaled 109.9 million tonnes, up 0.3%, year-on-year.



In October 2020, freight turnover climbed by 0.4% to 223.2 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run climbed by 0.2% to 282.5 billion ton-km.