2020 November 2 11:39

NOVATEK changes composition of the Management Board

The Board of Directors of PAO NOVATEK has approved the decision to change the composition of the Company’s Management Board.

The Board terminated the membership of the First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Alexander M. Fridman and appointed Evgeniy N. Ambrosov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board – Director for Marine Operations, Shipping and Logistics, as a new member of the Management Board.

