2020 November 2 13:01

Fincantieri delivers “Silver Moon” in Ancona

The contractual delivery of “Silver Moon” – the second of three new ultra-luxury cruise ships that Fincantieri is building for Silversea Cruises, a brand of the Royal Caribbean Group – took place at the Ancona yard, the company said in its release.



“Silver Moon” is a sister ship of “Silver Muse”, that went out to sea in 2017 from the Sestri Ponente (Ge) shipyard, and of “Silver Dawn”, to be delivered in 2021 in Ancona. At 40,700 gross tons and with a capacity of 596 passengers, the vessel’s 298 spacious all-suite cabins are a distinctive feature of Silversea in the cruise landscape.



The newbuild is the ninth ship to enter the Silversea fleet. Once operating, she will significantly push the boundaries of the ultra-luxury segment with plenty of enhancements to the on board experience, while satisfying the highest standards in terms of guest-required amenities, i.e. comfort, service, and quality.



Among the vessel’s notations, the “Green star 3 Design” is of particular relevance: it is assigned to units that are designed, built and equipped in order to prevent air and water pollution, and those referred to the acoustic restraint on board.