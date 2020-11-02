  The version for the print

    Russia’s ad hoc bodies to submit strategy for development of transport infrastructure in Arctic Zone of RF to Gov't by 31 May 2021

    Following the working trip to the Murmansk Region on October 21, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the strategy for developing the transport infrastructure in the Russian Arctic Zone should be submitted to RF Government by 31 May 2021.

    According to the official website of RF Government, the strategy should cover the port, railway and airport infrastructure in the Russian part of the Arctic for the coming decade and for a period till 2035.

    The Ministry of Transport, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic and Rosatom are responsible for the strategy development. Together with the Ministry of Energy they also should submit by December 4 a l forecast of cargo flows in the Arctic Zone of Russia.

    By 25 December 2020, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Development and Rosatom are to submit to RF Government their proposals on expansion of Russia’s fleet of icebreakers for a safe year-round navigation in the Northern Sea Route. Financing mechanisms thereof are also to be developed by the above-mentioned ad hoc bodies.

    Some of the instruction given by the Prime Minister relate to emergency response activities in the Northern Sea Route waters and in the Russian Arctic. The Emergency Ministry, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Development and Rosatom are to develop a comprehensive plan for development of the emergency response infrastructure including establishment of special centers with aircrafts able to operate in the Arctic, ships, facilities and equipment. Ad hoc ministries and agencies are instructed to develop a roadmap by 25 December 2020.

    On 26 October 2020, the President of the Russian Federation signed Executive Order On the Strategy for Developing the Russian Arctic Zone and Ensuring National Security until 2035.

