  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 2 09:31

    KN increases its profitability

    Although 2020 has been a year of business challenges, even in these circumstances, KN has achieved higher operating profitability than in previous periods. During the first 9 months of this year, the KN Group earned 9,7 million adjusted net profit and this is 7,8% higher than in the corresponding period a year ago. The return on equity of the KN Group this year is 6 per cent – respectively, a year ago this indicator was 4,8 per cent, KN says in a press release.

    In January – September 2020, the KN Group earned 60,8 million Euros income (77,2 million Euros in respective period in 2019). Adjusted Group’s EBITDA for this period amounted to 36,8 million Euros.
     
    The net profit of the KN Group for the third quarter of this year was 2,9 million Euros and was 27 higher than in the second quarter of this year. In July – September, the KN Group earned 20,1 million Euro income (20,7 million Euros in 2019 Q3).
     
    “In April-June, full of challenges and uncertainties, which were strongly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the correspondingly slow recovery of market participants’ expectations, we stabilized revenues and increased our profitability in the third quarter. We see that the biggest impact on the overall financial result of KN’s operations is made by the reduction of the LNG security component – by excluding this factor, we have been able to focus on operational efficiency and achieve higher adjusted net profit if compared to the same period last year,” says Darius Šilenskis,  CEO of KN.
     
    KN’s oil business is affected this year by oil refining margins still at historic lows, geopolitical circumstances, as well as the global coronavirus pandemic, which has reduced demand for oil products worldwide. Despite these difficult circumstances, KN managed to maintain close to last year‘s results in the oil business segment: KN earned 23,7 million Euros income (23,9 million Euros a year ago). The adjusted net profit from these activities was 6,7 million Euros (7 million Euros a year ago). Assessing the company’s and market analytics data, KN continues to be the most efficient company using the capacity of its oil terminals in the Baltic States.
     
    Global trends this year have also led to a significant increase in the demand for liquefied natural gas – LNG terminal users have also successfully used the opportunities provided by the infrastructure in Klaipėda to purchase energy resources at the most favorable market prices. This is reflected in the 27 per cent increase in regasification at the LNG terminal during the first 9 months of this year, reaching 16.4 TWh this year.
     
    KN earned 32,7 million Euros this year income from regulated activities. Since this year, the company has been implementing decisions related to the optimization of LNG operating costs and the reduction of the LNG security component for Lithuanian gas customers – by implementing this decision, KN’s revenue for the first nine months of this year is 20,1 million Euros lower.
     
    “This week, the LNG terminal has just started its seventh year of operation. We meet this symbolic time stamp with great optimism – the LNG terminal in Klaipėda is among the most efficient commercial LNG terminals in Europe, more than 70 per cent of the gas imported into the country this year was supplied through the infrastructure we manage. The potential is really great, both in terms of energy interconnection projects being developed in the region and in terms of small-scale LNG operations, which are being driven by the goals of a climate-neutral economy in the EU,” emphasizes the CEO of KN.

    KN’s commercial LNG segment, which consists of international LNG business development and LNG distribution station operations in Klaipėda, also already shows tangible results. During 2020, the KN Group earned 4,3 million Euros in revenue from these activities, which exceeded its expectations.

    “The rest of 2020 will also not be very easy for all business organizations. The new wave of COVID-19 is taking place around the world, which will continue to affect the expectations of the public and market participants, as well as the performance of individual segments of KN operations. The KN Group will continue to focus on ensuring a safe working environment for its employees and a correspondingly high quality of service for customers. Managing operational risks and ensuring business continuity in the context of the coronavirus pandemic will remain among the highest priorities of our activities,” emphasizes Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN.

Другие новости по темам: KN  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 2

18:47 Wan Hai Lines to enhance China to Vietnam services coverage
18:17 IUMI releases 2020 analysis of the global marine insurance market
18:01 Oboronlogistics’ Pizhma is ready to perform new tasks
17:40 FESCO arranged first intermodal transportation of barley from Omsk to China
17:22 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Liquefied Gas Carrier Structures
17:04 New DNV GL rules drive smart ship operation and management
16:42 Throughput of port Azov in 10M’2020 fell by 7% YoY
16:28 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 12,470 pmt
16:03 Wärtsilä’s future fuel capability efforts voted as a Top 10 innovation for 2020
15:34 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew by 4% in 10M’20
15:03 Cargill expands biodiesel production in North Sea Port with ground-breaking project
14:32 USCG concludes Operation Arctic Shield 2020
14:21 Finland and Sweden sign procurement contract for the design of the next generation icebreakers on 3rd November
14:05 Competition in procurements of FSUE “Rosmorport” is about 1.5 times above average Russian level
13:30 Norwegian Prime Minister opens the world’s largest test facility for CO2 transport
13:01 Fincantieri delivers “Silver Moon” in Ancona
12:44 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2020 fell by 44% YoY
12:22 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3.2% in 10M’ 2020
12:01 Equinor sets ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050
11:39 NOVATEK changes composition of the Management Board
11:18 Austal Australia delivers 8th Guardian class Patrol Boat
11:13 Russia’s ad hoc bodies to submit strategy for development of transport infrastructure in Arctic Zone of RF to Gov't by 31 May 2021
10:50 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 02
10:42 Oil prices decrease amid new quarantine measures
10:24 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Africa and to the Mediterranean
09:31 KN increases its profitability
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of October 30

2020 November 1

16:03 DNV GL provides technology qualification services for aerodyn’s new floating offshore wind design
14:39 MAN 16V175D propulsion packages for Israel Shipyards
13:14 The Easymax 2 launched successfully at Niestern Sander shipyard
12:34 Nation’s sole heavy icebreaker to deploy to the Arctic this winter
11:43 Kongsberg's vessel insight gains DNV GL acceptance
10:53 BT and Belfast Harbour partner to build the UK and Ireland's first 5G private network for ports

2020 October 31

15:32 Beach cleanup operation extends from upper Delaware Bay to Ocean City
14:46 Next phase of berth reconstruction at JAXPORT’s Blount Island terminal set to be complete in December 2020
13:21 Dunkerque-Port steps up its short sea shipping network with the launch of a Dunkerque - Republic of Ireland link
12:37 AIDA Cruises pauses operation in November
11:09 24 roles available in the largest biomass terminal in the world

2020 October 30

18:02 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:38 Expert considers methanol to be more environmentally friendly marine fuel than LNG
17:06 Port of Melbourne releases its 2020 Sustainability Report
16:56 BC Ferries' third battery electric hybrid vessel launches at Damen Shipyard
16:45 Rosmorport took part in the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference
15:21 General Prosecutor's Office confirmed Vostochny Port’s compliance with Presidential instructions on transition to closed coal handling
14:19 Fuelling the industry: Low-emission development strategies at the 7th International LNG Congress
14:03 VARD to build a second advanced stern trawler for Luntos
13:36 Amursky Shipyard launches Ro-Ro ferry and ice-class rescue ship
13:13 Shuttle service to COSCO’s European hub from Vado Gateway commences
13:10 BlueWater Reporting issues intra-Asia container shipping report
12:37 DNV GL hits remote survey hat trick with 20K surveys, 2-year anniversary and new Operational Centre
11:49 Ivan Radchenko appointed as General Manager at Moby Dik Terminal
11:14 Tuapse Sea Commercial Port increased its throughput by 10% in 9M’2020
10:38 IAA PortNews thanks partners and sponsors of 4th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
10:17 The CMA CGM Champs Elysees joins the fleet
10:05 Arctic LNG 2 ice-class tanker fleet formation completed
09:43 Bunker Market this morning, Oct 30
09:40 Bunker prices go down in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:23 Oil prices are recovering
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of October 29

2020 October 29

18:31 Wan Hai Lines to launch Straits – Bangladesh Express Service