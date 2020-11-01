2020 November 1 14:39

MAN 16V175D propulsion packages for Israel Shipyards

MAN Energy Solutions says it has won the contract to supply complete propulsion packages to two OPV-45 offshore patrol vessels currently under construction at Haifa based Israel Shipyards.



The contract covers two identical shipsets, each featuring 2 × MAN 16V175D-MM engines (2,960kW at 1900 rpm) and gearboxes, as well as ALPHA FPP propellers with struts and Alphatronic 3000 propulsion control systems.



Ben Andres, Head of High-Speed Sales, MAN Energy Solutions said: “The MAN 175D type is ideally suited to demanding naval applications and this is the latest in a series of orders we have won globally. The engine’s technical and economical credentials stand it in good stead, while its compactness, shock capability, and best-in-class fuel-oil consumption are always key criteria for customers. Delivering complete propulsion packages to these two vessels also meets our ambition to increasingly become a supplier of complete solutions. I am delighted to partner with Israel Shipyards in the important high-speed naval segment, and look forward to building up our relationship in the future.”



Israel Shipyards ‒ one of the largest privately owned shipbuilding and repair facilities in the Eastern Mediterranean ‒ is constructing the newbuildings for an undisclosed, African navy. The vessels are designed for a wide range of missions, including protection against the increasing threat of piracy in the region.



The OPV-45 has an overall length of 45.7 m, a displacement of some 300 tons, while its MAN 175D engines enable a sustained speed of above 24 knots and maximum range of over 3,500 nautical miles.



About the MAN 175D engine



MAN Energy Solutions has developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. In three variants of 12, 16 and 20 cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 Kilowatts and is optimised for propelling ferries, offshore supply vessels, tug boats and other working vessels. Other market areas, such as super-yachts and naval marine applications are also served by additional, specialist model versions.



It is also an extremely eco-friendly engine, being designed from the outset with compliance to the latest, as well as future, exhaust-gas-emission requirements and utilises a very compact and flexible SCR system, which enables vessel designers to optimise space on board to the maximum.