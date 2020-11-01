2020 November 1 13:14

The Easymax 2 launched successfully at Niestern Sander shipyard

Royal Niestern Sander shipyard on October 29 held an official launching ceremony for the EasyMax 2 vessel (yard number 851). This new vessel is the successor of the award-winning Egbert Wagenborg, for Wagenborg and affiliated owners, the shipbuilder said in a press release.



LIVE STREAM

The launch of a new vessel is always a special moment. Although we do not allow visitors on the yard, many visitors from over the world witnessed this spectacular event by attending our live stream.



GREENEST MULTIPURPOSE VESSEL

With a cargo capacity of more than 14.000 tonnes and a hold capacity of 625.000 cbft, Niestern Sander was able to build a relatively large vessel without a major increase in overall dimensions. With an installed power of less than 3.000 kW, this ship has extremely low fuel consumption and due to her design, she has an excellent sea keeping performance. Our focus on Energy Efficiency resulted in over 60% savings in CO2- emissions compared to her peer group. We are proud the EasyMax is by far the greenest multipurpose vessel in her class.



About Royal Niestern Sander

Royal Niestern Sander, a 100% Dutch shipyard, is a versatile, strong and modern yard with its own workshop. Royal Niestern Sander is located in the north of the Netherlands with a direct connection to the North Sea and has three locations in the Northern of the Netherlands: Farmsum, Delfzijl and Eemshaven.