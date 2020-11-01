  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 1 11:43

    Kongsberg's vessel insight gains DNV GL acceptance

    KONGSBERG’s ship-to-cloud data infrastructure service has been qualified by technical advisor to the maritime industry, DNV GL. Safety and cyber security were the critical parameters in a recently completed Technical Qualification for Vessel Insight.

    Digitalization is on the cusp of transforming the maritime industry, enabling operators to increase efficiency, safety and address new and stricter environmental standards. ​The first step operators need to address is gaining access to quality data from the vessels. Each ship represents a unique configuration, and aspects such as poor or no connectivity and various vendor systems onboard renders standardization challenging. 

    KONGSBERG identified this industry challenge and launched Vessel Insight as a subscription-based cost-efficient service for operators to start standardizing their data collection and contextualization, leveraging the company’s long history as a system integrator, and a leading provider of various automation systems, information management systems and as a system integrator. Now, the novel technology behind Vessel Insight has been qualified by DNV GL through their Technical Qualification program.

    "A secure and reliable data infrastructure play a critical role in enabling the digitalization of the maritime industry. The safety of crew and vessel as well as the confidentiality, integrity and availability of vessel data are key requirements for creating value with digital solutions. The systematic approach used by DNV-GL as part of the Technical Qualification provides evidence that Vessel Insight meets these requirements," - Andreas Jagtøyen, EVP Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital.

    A Technical Qualification provided by DNV GL is an independent assessment providing the evidence that a technology will function within specified operational limits with an acceptable level of confidence. This qualification helps the developing party, KONGSBERG, to ensure certainty associated with working ahead of standards, and it gives an independent evaluation on the technology’s safety, security and quality to customers and the market.

    DNV GL writes in their report: "Vessel Insight, consisting of both hardware and software, is intended to enable capturing data onboard a vessel, transfer this data securely to the cloud, and provide access to operational insights based on this data to onshore fleet operations staff."

    Following the Technical Qualification process in which safety and cybersecurity were the critical parameters, DNV GL is of the opinion that the Vessel Insight functions within specified operational limits with an acceptable level of confidence.

    The Statement of Qualified Technology was extended on October 15th, 2020.

Другие новости по темам: DNV GL, Kongsberg  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 1

13:14 The Easymax 2 launched successfully at Niestern Sander shipyard
12:34 Nation’s sole heavy icebreaker to deploy to the Arctic this winter
11:43 Kongsberg's vessel insight gains DNV GL acceptance
10:53 BT and Belfast Harbour partner to build the UK and Ireland's first 5G private network for ports

2020 October 31

15:32 Beach cleanup operation extends from upper Delaware Bay to Ocean City
14:46 Next phase of berth reconstruction at JAXPORT’s Blount Island terminal set to be complete in December 2020
13:21 Dunkerque-Port steps up its short sea shipping network with the launch of a Dunkerque - Republic of Ireland link
12:37 AIDA Cruises pauses operation in November
11:09 24 roles available in the largest biomass terminal in the world

2020 October 30

18:02 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:38 Expert considers methanol to be more environmentally friendly marine fuel than LNG
17:06 Port of Melbourne releases its 2020 Sustainability Report
16:56 BC Ferries' third battery electric hybrid vessel launches at Damen Shipyard
16:45 Rosmorport took part in the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference
15:21 General Prosecutor's Office confirmed Vostochny Port’s compliance with Presidential instructions on transition to closed coal handling
14:19 Fuelling the industry: Low-emission development strategies at the 7th International LNG Congress
14:03 VARD to build a second advanced stern trawler for Luntos
13:36 Amursky Shipyard launches Ro-Ro ferry and ice-class rescue ship
13:13 Shuttle service to COSCO’s European hub from Vado Gateway commences
13:10 BlueWater Reporting issues intra-Asia container shipping report
12:37 DNV GL hits remote survey hat trick with 20K surveys, 2-year anniversary and new Operational Centre
11:49 Ivan Radchenko appointed as General Manager at Moby Dik Terminal
11:14 Tuapse Sea Commercial Port increased its throughput by 10% in 9M’2020
10:38 IAA PortNews thanks partners and sponsors of 4th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
10:17 The CMA CGM Champs Elysees joins the fleet
10:05 Arctic LNG 2 ice-class tanker fleet formation completed
09:43 Bunker Market this morning, Oct 30
09:40 Bunker prices go down in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:23 Oil prices are recovering
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of October 29

2020 October 29

18:31 Wan Hai Lines to launch Straits – Bangladesh Express Service
18:09 Lloyd’s Register launches dedicated Maritime Decarbonisation Hub
17:56 Bill on corporatization of FSUE Rosmorport submitted to RF Government
17:56 Hapag-Lloyd announces winter surcharge to and from St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga
17:30 Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea Basin Branch purchased 5 tugboats
17:05 Wärtsilä to collaborate with Anemoi Marine Technologies in future sales of Rotor Sail solutions
16:59 Romania’s border authorities using EMSA RPAS for coast guard surveillance
16:35 Jon Fredrik Baksaas appointed DNV GL’s Chair of the Board
16:17 Nordion Energi moves closer to the aim of 100% green energy by joining the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
16:01 Port of Los Angeles streamlines online permit process
15:28 MABUX released Bunker Weekly Outlook
15:22 Bunker prices are slightly down in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:20 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from China to Russia
15:01 Partnership agreement between leading Hamburg Port Authority and Tanger Med Port Authority
14:36 Port Kolomna takes delivery of multibucket dredger of Project 3409
14:11 MAN compressor technology for largest FPSO vessel offshore Brazil
13:53 Novatek to launch LNG terminal in Rostock (Germany) in 2023
13:30 Rosatom looks into using barges for LNG delivery to Arctic regions
13:11 IMEC and ITF opens big quarantine and testing facility in Manila
12:52 RS grants GASA to GTT’s Mark III Technology
12:29 Rosatom expects reactor plants RITM-200 to be efficient for container carriers and oil tankers
12:10 GTT entrusted by Zvezda with the tank design of ten ARC7 ice-breaking LNG сarriers
11:48 USC forecasts complete transition of shipping industry to electric propulsion in 20-25 years
11:30 Rijkswaterstaat has awarded the enlargement of the Twente canals to a consortium of Van Oord - Hakkers - Beens
11:09 DSV Panalpina acquires Prime Cargo
10:50 Novatek to put into operation 30,000-cbm gas carrier under Cryogas-Vysotsk project in 2022
10:37 Volvo Penta IMO III marine generator sets help power five electric ferries in Norway
10:09 International Association of Dredging Companies signs major strategic collaboration agreement with FIDIC
09:51 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 29
09:46 Three LNG-powered product tankers for shipment of stable gas condensate from Ust-Luga to be delivered in 2022-23