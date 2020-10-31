2020 October 31 14:46

Next phase of berth reconstruction at JAXPORT’s Blount Island terminal set to be complete in December 2020

Contractors for the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) continue to make significant progress on the latest phase in a total of $109 million in berth enhancements at the existing SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal at JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal.



An additional 700 linear feet of newly rebuilt deepwater berthing space is set to be complete in December 2020. The final phase of the project, another 700 linear feet, is anticipated to be finished by the end of 2021.



Combined with the first phase of berth enhancements that have been in operation since 2017, the SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal will feature two newly reconstructed 1,200-foot-long container berths capable of simultaneously accommodating two post-Panamax vessels. The berths are electrified to handle a total of six state-of-the-art environmentally friendly electric-powered 100-gauge container cranes, including three already in operation.



The federal project to deepen the Jacksonville shipping channel from its current depth of 40 feet to a depth of 47 feet is fully funded through Blount Island and is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2022.



The deepening project includes the expansion of a vessel turning basin that will allow larger vessels to turn at Blount Island berths. The turning basin is on track to be completed by the end of 2021.



The SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal is approximately 80 acres, with the capacity to expand up to 120 acres as space becomes available. Phased yard improvements are underway that will allow the facility to accommodate up to 700,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually.



JAXPORT is Florida’s largest container port and the nation’s No. 2 vehicle-handling port. A global gateway into the Southeast US, JAXPORT offers worldwide cargo service from dozens of ocean carriers, including direct service with Asia, Europe, Africa, South America, the Caribbean and other key markets.