    Dunkerque-Port steps up its short sea shipping network with the launch of a Dunkerque - Republic of Ireland link

    CONTAINERSHIPS, a short-sea shipping company present in the port of Dunkerque since 2013, has decided to expand its shipping services, as of Thursday, 19 November 2020, with the launch of a service from and to the Republic of Ireland.

    A vessel, the M/S AILA with a capacity of 900 twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) containers with 204 reefer plugs will provide the following round trip service: Thursday, Dunkerque, Monday Dublin and Tuesday Cork.

    Setting-up this service will make it possible to meet the demand of Irish and European shippers wishing to have a direct link in order to develop logistics flows.

    Stéphane Raison, Chair of the Dunkerque-Port Executive Board, welcomed this announcement: "After the successful launch in 2013 of the link to Portugal, Containerships is continuing its development in Dunkerque by offering a service ideally placed at the end of the week, which will offer a real alternative to European market players having regular exchanges with the Republic of Ireland".

    Rob Waterman, CEO of Containershipscommented: "The reliability and efficiency of the port of Dunkerque allows us to increase the density of our transport network and to consider not only carrying out container transhipment from and to the Republic of Ireland but also providing European shippers with a direct short-sea solution."

