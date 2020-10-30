2020 October 30 17:06

Port of Melbourne releases its 2020 Sustainability Report

Port of Melbourne (PoM) today released its 2020 Sustainability Report, highlighting how the organisation has managed its material environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities amid a challenging operating year.

The report outlines:

the port handles more than one-third of Australia’s container trade, contributing around $7.5 billion in trade each year and around $6 billion to the Victorian economy –each vessel visiting theport brings with it an average $1.85m in state economic benefits;

the port facilitated 3008 ship arrivals and 2.9 million twenty-foot-equivalent container units (TEUs);

PoM struck four new community partnership agreements and provided important financial support to community groups;

148 schools took part in PoM’s Port Education Program, with a further 100 port education visits;

PoM’s headquarters at 839 Collins Street Docklands received a six-star Star Green Star Design & As Built certified rating; and

PoM employed 119 people during the 12 months, 34 per cent of whom committed 266 volunteer hours.

PoM was recognised as a Top 10 Best Employer in Australia and New Zealand by Kincentric.

Port of Melbourne CEO Brendan Bourke said 2020’s bushfire disaster and COVID-19 health crisis reinforced the importance of the port’s operations.