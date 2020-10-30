2020 October 30 16:45

Rosmorport took part in the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference

FSUE Rosmorport took part in the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference organized by IAA PortNews and supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.



Denis Gursky, deputy head of Rosmorport’s Department for Projects and Shipbuilding Support spoke at the Conference with a report covering implementation of the company’s projects on using LNG and other alternatives with respect of environmental requirements.



Two duel-fuel ferries are currently under construction in the interest of FSUE Rosmorport: the Marshall Rokossovsky and the General Chernyakhovsky. They are intended for the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line. The ships can be powered by both low-sulphur diesel fuel and by liquefied natural gas that lets decrease emissions: CO2 – by 20-30%, NOx – by over 90%, SOx and carbon dust – by 100% as compared with ships running on heavy fuel.



Icebreakers being built for Rosmorport also meet the latest environmental standards.



The Conference participants discussed issues related to operation of LNG-powered ships, implementation of projects on using LNG by ships, prospects of using other types of environmentally compliant fuel. Proposals have been put forward on supply of special equipment and materials.



