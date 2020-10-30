2020 October 30 15:21

General Prosecutor's Office confirmed Vostochny Port’s compliance with Presidential instructions on transition to closed coal handling

Vostochny Port’s application of BAT acknowledged to be the most advanced experience in Russia

Representatives of the General Prosecutor's Office highly praised the technological infrastructure of Vostochny Port JSC and confirmed the company’s pursuance of the Presidential instructions on transition to the closed type of coal handling, says press center of the stevedoring company.

A delegation headed by the General Prosecutor's Office representative and comprising representatives of Rosmorrechflot, Rosprirodnadzor, Rospotrebnadzor, Far East Transport Prosecutor's Office and Rosmorport visited Russia’s largest dedicated coal port (run by Port Management Company, PMC LLC). The visit to the production facilities of the port was arranged to check the compliance of the Primorsky Territory stevedores with the task set up by RF President on transition to closed coal handling technologies by the end of 2020 with a target to minimize the impact on the environment.

In the focus were the points of automatic air control located as recommended by the ad hoc authority of the Primorsky Territory and approved by Rosprirodnadzor.

The delegation also paid attention to application of the best available technologies at all phases of coal handling in the port.

According to Irina Olkhovskaya, Director for Port and Railway Projects, UMMC OJSC, investments in Vostochny Port’s comprehensive environmental programme totaled almost RUB 6 billion. She emphasized that implementation of the environmental programme is a priority activity when it comes to handling of Russian coal.

As the General Prosecutor's Office representatives summarized following the visit, application of the best available technologies by Vostochny Port is the most advanced experience in Russia which fully complies with the task set by RF President on transition to closed coal handling.

Vostochny Port JSC (Vrangel settlement, Primorsky Region) is Russia’s largest specialized terminal with high-tech coal handling. Vostochny Port is a free access facility open for all coal manufacturers of Russia. In 2019, it handled 25.51 million tonnes of cargo.



The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.

Vostochny Port is the first coal port in the Far East that obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” The certificate confirms the company’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management.



Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal put into operation in early September 2019 is the most ambitious private investment project costing over RUB 40 billion and implemented through public private partnership without involving state financing. Phase 3 lets the terminal increase its annual throughput to 50-55 million tonnes. The Phase 3 project has generated more than 600 new high skill jobs. By 2026, the project will ensure a total of RUB 25 billion of tax payments that will give a powerful impetus to the social and economic development of the Primorsky Territory.