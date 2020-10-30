2020 October 30 13:36

Amursky Shipyard launches Ro-Ro ferry and ice-class rescue ship

Ro-Ro ferry Vasily Oshchepkov and ice-class rescue ship Kerchensky Proliv have been moved to the outfitting berth



On 30 October 2020, Khabarovsk Territory, Russia based Amursky Shipyard (a company of USC) launched two vessels, ice-class Ro-Ro ferry of Project CNF11CPD 00300, Vasily Oshchepkov, intended for linking the Sakhalin island with the mainland, and 7 MW ice-class multifunctional rescue ship, the Kerchensky Proliv (the Kerch Strait), USC says in a press release.



The ships were moved to the flooding dock and underwent the christening ceremony.



The ceremony was attended by Khabarovsk Territory Governor Mikhail Degtyaryov, Khabarovsk Territory Duna Chairman Irina Zikunova, representatives of municipal and regional authorities as well as the Sakhalin Region Administration.



In 2016, Amursky shipyard was awarded with a contract for construction of two Ro-Ro ferries of Project CNF11CPD 00300 for Vahini-Kholmsk line. On 1 August 2019, the hull of the first ferry has been moved to the outfitting berth. The Aleksandr Deyev was towed to the delivery base in summer 2020 where it is to undergo tests prior to the delivery to State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).



The ferry’s length is 131 meters, width - 22 meters, deadweight – about 7,250 tonnes.



Rescue ship Kerchensky Proliv will join the fleet of Marine Rescue Service.



Amur Shipbuilding Plant (Amursky Shipyard) is among the leading shipbuilding companies in the Far East of Russia. The shipyard was founded in 1936. It can build warships and civil vessels with launching weight of up to 10,000 tonnes, length of up to 150 meters and width of up to 20 meters.

