2020 October 30 14:03

VARD to build a second advanced stern trawler for Luntos

Vard, Fincantieri’s subsidiary and one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, has signed an agreement for the design and construction of another state-of-the-art stern trawler for Luntos Co. Ltd. The order for the first unit was awarded in 2019.



The vessel, with a length of 87 meters and a beam of 18 meters, will be built at Vard Vung Tau shipyard (Vietnam) and is to be delivered in the third quarter of 2022. The project has been specifically tailored for the customer’s needs: it features a range of innovations to ensure optimal productivity, sustainability, and operational efficiency, guaranteeing high performance in the most demanding environmental conditions, and it combines a safe, comfortable, and modern working and living environment for crew-members. Particular attention will be paid to the processing facilities for palletizing, refrigerating, and freezing fish. The freezing capacity will be of 210 tons per 24 hours to maintain premium fish quality. In addition, and to best utilize the produced offal, the vessel has been provided with a fish meal plant with the raw material handling capacity of 50 tons per 24 hours.



Working in close partnership with Luntos, Vard has focused on incorporating the latest, most efficient technology to ensure the catch can be brought ashore with the minimal environmental footprint. The vessel hull has been designed for optimal efficiency during both trawling and transit. An environmentally friendly propulsion and power solution will be installed, optimizing energy consumption for all operational needs.



Luntos is a Russian fishing company operating in the deep waters out of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatky in the Eastern Russia Economic Fishing Zones and in the Western Bering Sea.