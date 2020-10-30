2020 October 30 13:10

BlueWater Reporting issues intra-Asia container shipping report

BlueWater Reporting has issued a report on October 28 on container shipping operations within Asia. Intra-Asia container shipping has been on less of a rollercoaster ride this year in comparison to the industry overall.



BlueWater Reporting’s latest report, “Intra-Asia container trade largely shielded from COVID-19 volatility,” looks at trends regarding container transport volumes, container capacity and spot rates within the region, as well as in comparison to major east-west trades.



The report provides extensive data on which carriers currently allocate the most capacity towards the short-sea Asian trades, the total number of carriers that allocate capacity on each of these trades, the average vessel size on the trades, and capacity trends on the trades over the last five years.



About BlueWater Reporting



BlueWater Reporting, an established research and analysis company based in Jacksonville, Fla., has an extensive database that offers various apps for users to track ocean liner operations. The apps each offer different types of data, ranging from the number of shipping services and carriers offering container vessel capacity on a given trade lane, blanked container vessel sailings on a specific trade lane, transit time data for container services and other liner services, and more! BlueWater Reporting also has an analytics department that provides in-depth reports, commentaries and charts on trends in the logistics industry.