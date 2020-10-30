2020 October 30 11:49

Ivan Radchenko appointed as General Manager at Moby Dik Terminal

Global Ports Investments PLC today announces that Vitaly Mishin is stepping down from his role as a General Manager of the Moby Dik terminal effective 1st November 2020. He is succeeded by Ivan Radchenko, who will also continue in his role as General Manager of Yanino Logistics Park LLC (a Group’s company).



Albert Likholet, CEO of Global Ports Management, commented: “Ivan has extensive experience in managing marine terminals, and I am delighted that his remit has expanded to include Moby Dik alongside his position at Yanino LP. On behalf of the company I would also like to warmly thank Mr. Mishin for the extensive contribution he has made to the Group over the years of service.”



Ivan Radchenko was appointed as a General Manager of Yanino Logistics Park in 2018.



He previously worked as a Business Development Manager for Maersk Line in Vladivostok. He also served as the CEO of Pacific Logistic LLC between 2015 and 2018, during which he oversaw a 15 to 20 percent yearly increase in throughput as well as the implementation of a range of infrastructure projects. Additionally, Mr. Radchenko worked as a terminal manager at the Global Ports’ Moby Dik container terminal, and a Senior Sales Manager at Yanino Logistics Park between 2010 and 2011. He began his career as a Head of Analysis and the Forecast Division at JSC “Commercial Port of Vladivostok” in 2006.



Mr. Radchenko was awarded an undergraduate degree with honours from Russia’s Far Eastern State Technical Fishing University.