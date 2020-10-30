2020 October 30 11:14

Tuapse Sea Commercial Port increased its throughput by 10% in 9M’2020

Oil cargo handling has increased, coal handling has dropped

Tuapse Sea Commercial Port says its throughput in January-September 2020 totaled 11 million tonnes, up 10%, year-on-year.



In the reporting period, handling of oil cargo grew by 22%, year-on-year to 5.1 million tonnes while handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 2% to 5.9 million tonnes.



In the 9-month period, turnover of ferrous metal grew by 15% to 2.1 million tonnes which should be attributed to the increase in handling of slabs to 1.9 million tonnes (+8%) and handling of 0.2 million tonnes of steel coils (more than four-fold surge).



Having expanded the range of fruits and vegetables and the geography of cargo flows, TSCP continued building up its throughput. In the reporting period, the company handled 0.2 million tonnes of this cargo, up 1.5 times, year-on-year.



Exports, the bulk of TSCP cargo flow, totaled 4.1 million tonnes, transshipment of import and coastal trade cargo totaled 0.1 million tonnes.

Between January and March 2020, TSCP handled 204 cargo ships (96 dry cargo carriers and 108 oil tankers) and 20,376 railcars.



Coal exports fell by 5% to 2.5 million tonnes, grain – by 4% to 1.1 million tonnes.

The volume of imported and short-sea trade cargo increased to 0.7 million tonnes which a 6-pct increase. Exports also rose to 10.3 million tonnes.



In January-September, the TSCP Group handled 778 cargo vessels (365 dry cargo carriers and 413 oil tankers) and 68,906 railcars.



Tuapse Sea Commercial Port (TCSP Group) is the major terminal operator at the Port of Tuapse, one of Russia’s largest ports. The fleet of TCSP’s cargo handling equipment numbers 28 portal cranes with capacity of 10 to 124 tonnes, 65 loaders and bulldozers. In 2019, the company handled 14.1 million tonnes of cargo.