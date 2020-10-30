2020 October 30 10:38

IAA PortNews thanks partners and sponsors of 4th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference

IAA PortNews, the organizer of the 4th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference, appreciates the assistance of Sovcomflot, the Event Partner, and the support of the Event Sponsors: Damen Shipyards Group, Gazpromneft and GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz).



The event participants emphasized that LNG un is a reality already. High achievements of Sovcomflot in green shipping are well known with other companies also developing their LNG projects.



Under construction is an LNG-powered tanker for Rosnefteflot and two railway ferries for Rosmorport. The first leisure ship running on liquefied natural gas has been built in Tatarstan. The first LNG bunkering ship for Gazpromneft Marine Bunker is nearing completion. Novatek has launched its LNG terminal in Vysotsk where LNG bunkering is offered.



Besides, the conference participants discussed special attention being paid to new alternative fuels which are not treated as science fiction any more.



Among the conference speakers were representatives of Russia’s largest shipping, shipbuilding and energy companies: Sovcomflot, USC, Novatek, Rosatom, Rosmorport, Volgotrans, Ak Bars as well as Russian and foreign service companies: Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT), Lenpromavtomatika and MAPEI.



The conference participants were also greeted by the heads of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Russian Chamber of Shipping, National Gas Vehicle Association.