  • 2020 October 30 10:17

    The CMA CGM Champs Elysees joins the fleet

    The CMA CGM CHAMPS ELYSEES has joined CMA CGM Group's fleet, a world leader in shipping and logistics, as well as the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the Group's new flagship, the world's largest container vessel powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the company said in its release.

    Nine vessels are packed with innovations, the result of a long cooperation between CMA CGM's research and development experts and industrial partners. In addition to LNG engines, these vessels feature state-of-the-art technologies, with a cockpit featuring the latest digital onboard technology to assist the captain and crew, especially during port maneuvers; or a straight bow with integrated bulb, rudder and propeller with a redefined design that improves their hydrodynamics, thus reducing energy consumption.

    These 9 vessels bear a specific "LNG Powered" label that will be recognizable on all seas across the globe. 

    The CMA CGM CHAMPS ELYSEES, along with its eight 23 000 TEU sister ships (twenty-foot equivalent unit), including the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, will be registered at the French International Register (FIR). They will bear the names of landmark Parisian monuments and other renowned venues and institutions from throughout the French capital (Champs Elysées, Palais Royal, Louvre, Rivoli, Montmartre, Concorde, Trocadéro, and Sorbonne). 

    ABOUT CMA CGM

    Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics. Its 500 vessels serve more than 420 ports across five continents around the world and carried nearly 22 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2019. With CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight every year. Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.

