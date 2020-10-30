2020 October 30 10:17

The CMA CGM Champs Elysees joins the fleet

The CMA CGM CHAMPS ELYSEES has joined CMA CGM Group's fleet, a world leader in shipping and logistics, as well as the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the Group's new flagship, the world's largest container vessel powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the company said in its release.

Nine vessels are packed with innovations, the result of a long cooperation between CMA CGM's research and development experts and industrial partners. In addition to LNG engines, these vessels feature state-of-the-art technologies, with a cockpit featuring the latest digital onboard technology to assist the captain and crew, especially during port maneuvers; or a straight bow with integrated bulb, rudder and propeller with a redefined design that improves their hydrodynamics, thus reducing energy consumption.

These 9 vessels bear a specific "LNG Powered" label that will be recognizable on all seas across the globe.

The CMA CGM CHAMPS ELYSEES, along with its eight 23 000 TEU sister ships (twenty-foot equivalent unit), including the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, will be registered at the French International Register (FIR). They will bear the names of landmark Parisian monuments and other renowned venues and institutions from throughout the French capital (Champs Elysées, Palais Royal, Louvre, Rivoli, Montmartre, Concorde, Trocadéro, and Sorbonne).

