2020 October 30 09:40
Bunker prices go down in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Oil prices sank to the level of early summer
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $243 pmt (-$6).
Average price of MGO - $325 pmt (-$2).
Average price of ULSFO - $315 pmt (+$3).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $295 pmt (-$5).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $257
- MGO - $321
- ULSFO 0,1% - $315
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
