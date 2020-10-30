2020 October 30 09:40

Bunker prices go down in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Oil prices sank to the level of early summer

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $243 pmt (-$6).

Average price of MGO - $325 pmt (-$2).

Average price of ULSFO - $315 pmt (+$3).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $295 pmt (-$5).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $257

- MGO - $321

- ULSFO 0,1% - $315



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.