  • 2020 October 30 09:40

    Bunker prices go down in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

    Oil prices sank to the level of early summer

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $243 pmt (-$6).

    Average price of MGO - $325 pmt (-$2).

    Average price of ULSFO - $315 pmt (+$3).

    Average VLSFO 0,5%  -  $295 pmt (-$5).

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

    - IFO-380 НS - $257
    - MGO - $321
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $315

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

