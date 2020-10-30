2020 October 30 09:23

Oil prices are recovering

Oil prices climbed by 0.3-0.61%

As of October 30 (07:46 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery climbed by 0.61% to $37.88 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.3% to $36.28 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.