2020 October 29 17:56

Bill on corporatization of FSUE Rosmorport submitted to RF Government

A bill draft on corporatization of FSUE "Rosmorport" was submitted to the Russian Government, Rosmorport says in a press release. Currently, FSUE "Rosmorport" remains one of the few large strategic companies existing in the form of a state unitary enterprise. In various sectors of the economy, almost all systemically important organizations are already successfully operating as a joint stock company.

The decision of corporatization is due to the fact that at present the activities of FSUE “Rosmorport” in the existing legal form do not meet the current economic realities and do not allow to fully meet the interests of the state in the development of seaports. The form of a joint stock company for the enterprise is the most optimal and clear to the market; it will allow to increase operational efficiency, effectiveness and mobility of enterprise management.

The adoption of a separate federal law is conditioned by the existence of restrictions on certain objects of the seaport infrastructure established by the Federal Law "On the seaports...". In accordance with this law, some objects may be in exclusive federal ownership and may not be alienated into private ownership.

Such facilities include, in particular, approach canals, water areas and other underwater facilities created as a result of dredging, VTMS, GMDSS facilities, AIS facilities and transport safety equipment.

It is assumed that the property of JSC “Rosmorport” will be formed as a result of a universal succession, while the rights and obligations of JSC “Rosmorport” with respect to third parties will not change due to reorganization.

JSC “Rosmorport” will carry out the same types of activities as FSUE "Rosmorport". This will allow to continue the ongoing provision of services on the use of seaport infrastructure facilities, as well as ensuring safe navigation at seaports and on approaches to them.

At the same time, the legal form of the joint stock company will give JSC “Rosmorport” more freedom in determining the types of activities, will reduce the number and simplify the regulatory procedures for approval of transactions concluded in the framework of operational activities, while ensuring that the high degree of responsibility of the management remains.

Furthermore, 100 % of shares will remain in the ownership of the Russian Federation, and the authority of the sole shareholder of JSC “Rosmorport” will be exercised by the Ministry of Transport of Russia.