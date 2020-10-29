2020 October 29 17:05

Wärtsilä to collaborate with Anemoi Marine Technologies in future sales of Rotor Sail solutions

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) tied to a License and Cooperation agreement with UK-based Anemoi Marine Technologies for the future sales and servicing of Rotor Sail solutions to the shipping industry, the company said in its release.

The agreement was signed on 22 October 2020. Rotor Sails, also referred to as 'Flettner Rotors, are comprised of vertical cylinders which, when driven to rotate, harness the renewable power of the wind to propel ships. These highly efficient mechanical sails capitalise on the aerodynamic phenomenon known as the Magnus Effect to provide additional thrust to vessels and deliver significant fuel and emission savings.

Wärtsilä will fully integrate Anemoi Marine Technologies' Rotor Sails within its Propulsion Business. By offering wind propulsion solutions as an integral part of Wärtsilä's propulsion offering, compliance with the IMO's Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) will be further facilitated. Furthermore, it will add to Wärtsilä's efforts to increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. The collaboration will enable the adoption of wind assisted solutions for most marine vessel types, with the immediate focus likely to be on dry and wet bulk vessels. Wärtsilä will promote the solution for both newbuild projects and for retrofitting to existing ships.

