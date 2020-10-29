2020 October 29 14:36

Port Kolomna takes delivery of multibucket dredger of Project 3409

The ship will operate in Ryazan HES district of FSBI Moscow Canal

On 28 October 2020, Port Kolomna JSC accepted the delivery of non-self-propelled multibucket barge-loading dredger of Project 3409 (Class notation: Р 1,2 (ice 10) А”), Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says in a press release.

The vessel was built under a state contract in the framework of the federal project “Inland Water Ways” of the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure.

State customer Rechvodput, General Contractor – Port Kolomna. The project has been fulfilled by Gorky Central Design Bureau for River Fleet (GCKB Rechflot).

The dredger with production capacity of 250 cbm per hour is the first multibucket dredger built in Russia over the recent years.

The vessel’s particulars: length – 51.5 m; width – 12.2 m; depth – 2.6 m; loaded operational draft – 1.2 M; crew - 28.

