2020 October 29 13:53

Novatek to launch LNG terminal in Rostock (Germany) in 2023

Novatek is set to launch an LNG terminal in Rostock (Germany) in 2023, Aleksandr Semyonov, Director of the Seaborne Transport Department at NOVATEK, said at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference organized by PortNews Media Group. According to him, the terminal will be have annual capacity of some 300,000 tonnes of LNG.



The terminal will accept LNG delivered from Cryogas-Vysotsk terminal by gas tankers and load LNG on bunkering ships and auto trucks.



The conference was organized by PortNews Media Group with Sovcomflot as the Event Partner. Damen Shipyards Group, Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) and Gazpromneft Marine Bunker were the Event Sponsors.



Related link:

Novatek to put into operation 30,000-cbm gas carrier under Cryogas-Vysotsk project in 2022 >>>>