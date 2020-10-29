2020 October 29 12:52

RS grants GASA to GTT’s Mark III Technology

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) says it has carried out the General Approval for Ship Application (GASA) of the Mark III technology developed by Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT).

Under the GASA procedure, RS in close cooperation with GTT has reviewed over 70 documents covering membrane tanks design, construction, and service aspects against applicable RS Rules and the IGC Code requirements. RS has reviewed the basic methodology for Mark III cargo containment system strength calculations and sloshing loads estimation, with due attention to testing and repair procedures for structural elements.

Mark III is a cryogenic membrane technology intended for the marine transportation and storage of liquefied natural gas (LNG). It is widely applied for up-to-date gas carriers and floating storage units. Mark III technology has distinctive design – a combination of stainless steel membrane and polyurethane foam insulation. Technical solutions applied in the technology provide the opportunity to ensure safe transportation of LNG under cryogenic conditions and minimize the boil-off during transportation.

The introduction of the GASA service landmarks a new step in RS LNG expertise expansion process. The GASA ensures smooth transition from conceptual LNG ship design to detailed design and class approval.

Mark III technology approval has been carried out by RS under the RS and GTT Cooperation Agreement, 2019. The scope of the agreement covers communication during the development of technical requirements and additions to the RS rules as well as the RS approval of materials, products, technologies and GTT-designed LNG containment systems.

“The insightful cooperation and result-oriented approach taken by GTT and RS experts provided for the fruitful activity of joint team laying thus another foundation stone of safe and efficient LNG transportation by the new generation of gas carriers in ice conditions,” said Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT.

“The RS approval of the technology developed by our strategic partner GTT opens the door to offer the full scope of services related to the classification of new marine LNG transportation and storage facilities. The successful completion of this project confirms the RS capabilities to work in close cooperation with industry leaders,” said RS Director General Konstantin Palnikov.