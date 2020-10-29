2020 October 29 15:01

Partnership agreement between leading Hamburg Port Authority and Tanger Med Port Authority

In an online ceremony on October 27, Hamburg Port Authority and Tanger Med Port Authority signed a Letter of Intent to form a partnership, the company said in its release.



Both Hamburg Port Authority and Tanger Med Port Authority hold strong leadership positions in their respective regions and pursue common goals within the framework of port cooperation - including port management, logistics and the digitalization of trade.

Through this agreement, both port authorities jointly aim to work on exchanging experiences and good practices in several fields including: Efficiency of port and vessel operations, Digitalization and Port Community System, Traffic Management, Port (Cyber) Security, IT data exchange and Innovation.

Tanger Med is the leading African and Mediterranean industrial port complex and a global logistics gateway located on the Strait of Gibraltar. The port is connected to more than 180 ports worldwide and offers handling capacities of 9 million containers.



In 2019, the universal port of Hamburg handled 1.3 million tonnes of cargo in seaborne trade with Morocco, which constitutes an increase of 62.2 percent compared with the previous year. Totalling at 92.000 TEU, container handling figures reached a record high with an increase of 14.2 percent. This development is primarily due to increased throughput volumes with Tanger Med. Morocco is Hamburg’s leading trading partner in in direct trade with Africa. A total of nine liner services connect the port of Hamburg with Morocco.