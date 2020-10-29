2020 October 29 11:48

USC forecasts complete transition of shipping industry to electric propulsion in 20-25 years

The shipping industry will complete the transition to electric propulsion within 20-25 years, Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation, said at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference organized by PortNews Media Group. Among the promising sources of energy he named liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, nuclear power and large capacity batteries.



According to the head of USC, nuclear fuel is an interesting solution as its use throughout a ship’s life cycle is cheaper as compared with LNG. USC also continues its work in the field of using hydrogen and its specialists believe that hydrogen should be produced by air-independent plants rather than stored onboard a ship.



Aleksey Rakhmanov also emphasized that there are no technical obstacles for construction of ships with electric propulsion in Russia.



The conference was organized by PortNews Media Group with Sovcomflot as the Event Partner. Damen Shipyards Group, Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) and Gazpromneft Marine Bunker were the Event Sponsors.



