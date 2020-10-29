2020 October 29 12:10

GTT entrusted by Zvezda with the tank design of ten ARC7 ice-breaking LNG сarriers

GTT has received a second order from the Russian shipyard Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex (Zvezda) for the tank design of ten ARC7 ice-breaking LNGCs on behalf of a Russian ship-owner, the company said in its release.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 172,600 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system. GTT technologies have been adapted for heavy environmental conditions, allowing LNCGs to operate and navigate safely in ice-covered waters. These ARC7 vessels will contribute to the projects of the Russian LNG producer Novatek.

They will be delivered between the second half of 2024 and the end of 2025.