2020 October 29 10:50

Novatek to put into operation 30,000-cbm gas carrier under Cryogas-Vysotsk project in 2022

Novatek is set to put into operation 30,000-cbm gas carrier of Arc4 class under the Cryogas-Vysotsk project in 2022, Aleksandr Semyonov, Director of the Seaborne Transport Department at NOVATEK, said at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference organized by PortNews Media Group. According to him, liquefied gas is exported from the terminal to Finland, Baltic states, Sweden, the Netherlands and Spain for bunkering in particular. As of today, two 10,000-cbm ships are involved in gas transportation to European terminals.



There are nine LNG bunkering ships operating in Europe today with two vessels to be put into operation by the end of 2020 and two more bunkering ships to be deployed in 2021. The will allow for bunkering of ships with 3 million tonnes of LNG per year which is sufficient to meet the current demand. Therefore, Novatek forecasts the growth of competition among LNG supplies.



The company representative says that gas offered by Novatek is of the highest quality with its methane number exceeding 90.



The plant for liquefaction of natural gas with Cryogas-Vysotsk terminal was put into operation in Vysotsk in April 2019.



